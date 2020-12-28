Bushra Ansari shares details about her divorce

Pakistan's legendary showbiz star Bushra Ansari has revealed the real reason behind her divorce in an interview.

Opening up about her relationship with ex-husband, the versatile actress divulged how she continued her marriage for decades despite having difficulties.



Previously, Bushra spoke about her divorce in a brief manner, saying: "In truth, people don't know what the actual problems are between couples. And it's not that only actors go through such things, even bankers and doctors go through similar cases, male or female. "

But, in a recent interview with Mira Sethi, the 'Aangan Terha' star did not hesitate to share details about her separation from Iqbal Ansari, saying: " Divroce is indeed a solution to escape a bad patch in life. In my case, I decided to divroce after 36 years of marriage. "



She revealed: "My father had decided that I always had the option to divroce. So my status was different. I gave the divorce and wasn't divorced. It's not an insult to someone. "

Talking about the circumstances that forced her to take the biggest decision of her life, Bushra revealed: "There was an issue in regard to her sister and my father didn't want me to be disturbed. But by the time we got to realise that things were getting difficult, our children were already going to school."



She also talked about her patience and sensible approach to deal with the situation and added: "Whenever I am tensed about this I used to think the situation will get better or worse in future after I take a decision.

"Since I had daughters, I was worried that (after I got out) if I ended up making another mistake and they were disturbed. So I thought that if I keep the situation as it is only one person would be in difficulty as opposed to three. Keeping this in mind, we continued the marriage for 36 years."



"When they were settled in their own lives then we (Ansari and her husband) decided to give each other relief," the actress continued.

Talking about her ex-husband, the comedian said:"Him being gentle and genuine. Should be a good soul." She commented that not many men are able to deal with the success of their wives."

Bushra Ansari revealed: "Women are not disturbed by the success of their husbands. There are a few women who get insecure by the success of their husbands. But mostly do get insecure."

Undoubtedly, Bushra Ansari is an asset to Pakistan's showbiz industry and has always been an inspiration to several other big actors.

Comedienne and playwright Bushra Ansari had gotten married to drama producer and director Iqbal Ansari in 1978 and the couple shared two daughters named Meera and Nariman Ansari.