Sat Dec 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 27, 2020

Khloe Kardashian's adorable Christmas pics with daughter True melts hearts

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 27, 2020
Khloe Kardashian shared a bunch of snaps showcasing how she and daughter True rung in Christmas

Khloe Kardashian celebrated the festival of Christmas with full fervour alongside her little one. 

The reality TV star shared a bunch of snaps showcasing how she and daughter True rung in Christmas.

Instagram uploads show a masked-up Khloe and a grinning True decorating cookies and playing around with life-size gingerbread people.

"Merry Christmas Eve!!!!" the Good American founder captioned the gallery of pics. "Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!"

Meanwhile, the Kar-Jenner annual Christmas celebrations were called off this year, for the first time since 1978.

