Priyanka Chopra misses her dogs as she posts heartwarming throwback photo

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to post a cutesy picture of her holding her two gems

Priyanka Chopra is an avid dog lover and a proud mom of her pet dogs, Diana and Panda.

On Wednesday, the global icon took to Instagram to post a cutesy picture of her holding her two gems.

Pee Cee added she is missing her dogs dearly after being away from them for work in London.

"Miss you @pandathepunk," she captioned the photo.

On the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her movie We Can Be Heroes.

She was recently shooting for movie Text For You in London with Nick Jonas.