Tue Dec 22, 2020
Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui’s throwback photo from sets of MPTH wins the internet

A throwback photo of leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, her co-stars Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and director Nadeem Baig has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Ayeza Khan turned to Instagram and shared a lovely snap from the sets of her hit drama Mere Paas Tum Ho and the picture went viral instantly.

Tagging Humayun, Adnan and Baig, the Mehar Posh star posted the photo with caption, “20th December 2018. On the set of #meraypasstumho.”

Earlier, Ayeza Khan posted a sweet photo of her with daughter Hoorain and said, “All she wants is a friend who listens to her stories and answers all her questions. ##mydaughterhooraintaimoor.”

She had also shared a photo with her son Rayan and revealed that she is his partner in crime.

Ayeza wrote, “I am his 'Partner in crime'. #mysonRayanTaimoor.”

