Sun Dec 20, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 20, 2020

Kareena Kapoor marks Taimur Ali Khan's 4th birthday in the most adorable way

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 20, 2020

B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan left fans with heart eyes when she celebrated her son Taimur Ali Khan's fourth birthday in multiple touching posts on Instagram.

The soon-to-be mother shared some throwback photos and a video of her son as she wished him on his special day.

"20 December 2O16 at 8:49AM, Taimur was born to bring lots of joy and happiness. Happy Birthday to the one who brings so much joy to everyone. Love you Tim Tim," the caption read.

Even fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable family.

The star even took this moment to announce her pregnancy book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which is set to release in 2021.

Take a look:





