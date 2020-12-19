Minal Khan requests prayers following father’s serious health scare

Minal Khan’s father is currently struggling with major health issues and the star took to social media to announce the news.

The actor took to Instagram Stories to deliver the news and even requested for ample prayers regarding her father’s safety and heath.

The short and concise post read, “Please pray for my fathers health. He’s extremely sick [prayer emoji]” (sic)

Check it out below:



