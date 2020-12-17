close
Thu Dec 17, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

Yumna Zaidi wows her fans with her singing talent

Thu, Dec 17, 2020

Pakistani actress Yumna Zaidi wowed her followers with her beautiful voice  as a video of herself was shared on social media.

In the video she sung the original sound track of family drama Raaz-e-Ulfat.

The Geo Entertainment drama features her alongside Shehzad Sheikh.

According to details there is a singing competition on who can sing the OST the best and it seems like the competition is though.

Take a look:



