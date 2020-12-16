close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 16, 2020

Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor recover from Coronavirus, ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ shoot to resume from December 19

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 16, 2020
Varun Dhawan, Neetu recover from Coronavirus, ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ shoot to resume from December 19

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have reportedly recovered from Coronavirus and the shooting for their film Jug Jug Jeeyo will likely to resume soon.

According to Indian media, Varun, Neetu and Raj Mehta, who were diagnosed with Covid-19, have defeated coronavirus and the makers of Jug Jug Jeeyo are set to resume the halted shooting from December 19 in Chandigarh.

The report further says that Neetu, who was in self-quarantine, will fly back to Chandigarh on December 18 and wrap up her shoot within a week.

The rest of the cast of Jug Jug Jeeyo will continue to shoot till December 30, the report further says.

Neetu, Anil Kapoor and Kiara will fly back to Chandigarh from Mumbai, while Varun and Raj had quarantined themselves in the city.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz