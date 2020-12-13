Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan extended love and sweet wishes to one of the most esteemed actors in the Indian film industry Rajinikanth on his 70th birthday.



Khan took to Instagram and shared a still from his 2013 film Chennai Express song Lungi Dance, which was dedicated to Thalaiva.

The My Name Is Khan star wrote, “Here’s wishing the Birthday a very Happy Rajinikanth!!! Marking another year of superhuman-ness from the one and only Thalaiva!!”

“Health and happiness to you always @rajinikanth sir... Love you very much!,” he further said.

Rajinikanth celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday and received love and never-ending birthday wishes from his fans, stars and family members.

Rajinikanth made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 2011 film Ra.One, where the legendary actor featured as his popular character Chitti the Robot.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe, directed by Siva.