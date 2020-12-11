Sharmeen Obaid’s documentary on Qandeel Baloch gears up for ‘DOC NYC’ release

Sharmeen Obaid’s documentary on late social media sensation Qandeel Baloch has officially been taken up by DOC NYC for a grand international debut.'



The documentary has been selected under the category of Short List: Shorts and is currently considered one of its strongest contenders.

For those unversed, the documentary deals with the honor killing of social media influencer Qandeel Baloch who was known for pushing the social boundaries set in place within Pakistan.

Its director Safyah Zafar Usmani believes, “Undoubtedly, Qandeel had big dreams and the courage to create her own identity but I am left terrified every time I realize that not all women amongst us can afford the basic right to choose to live however they want. Yet I live for the day when there won’t be a price to pay should a woman choose to follow her heart”