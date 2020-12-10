close
Thu Dec 10, 2020
Web Desk
December 10, 2020

Saida Imtiaz who plays Jemima Goldsmith shares snippet from Imran Khan movie

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 10, 2020

Fans have been blessed with a sneak peak from the movie Kaptaan   which is a biographical movie of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Actress Saida Imtiaz, who plays Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith, shared a picture on Instagram looking like the spitting image of her character.

According to her caption, she was freezing as her outfit, which consisted of a traditional, all-white shalwar kameez along with a red shawl, as it did not do justice in the freezing weather.

"I was literally freezing . .wore shalwar kameez made out of net. My feet and hands were all numb almost red like a chicken," the caption read.

Take a look:



