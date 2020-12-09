Shireen Mazari accuses PDM of receiving foreign funding

ISLAMABAD: Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was receiving a "lot of foreign funding", just days before the Opposition coalition is expected to hold another power show in Lahore.

Citing an exclusive interview with the minister on DawnNewsTV, Dawn quoted Shireen Mazari as saying the PTI regime obtained "information" about the funding of the PDM — an Opposition coalition comprising almost a dozen parties that has launched an anti-government campaign — and the people involved in it.

"If we get the evidence [...] but when we receive hardcore evidence, then it will become the responsibility of the government to take action," she said, stopping just short of saying the PTI leadership had evidence to back up the explosive accusation.

"Let's see how things unfold," the minister said instead.