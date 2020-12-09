Inside Mahira and Fawad Khan’s upcoming film ‘Neelofar’: See BTS photos

Mahira Khan wrote a heartfelt caption about her character as well as the cast and crew of the film

Fans are counting down days till they get to see their favourite on-screen couple, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan on the silver screens in their upcoming film, Neelofar.

Turning to her Instagram, the Raees star unveiled behind-the-scenes photos of the film as she and her Humsafar costar wrapped up the shoot for the film.

Alongside the photos, Mahira wrote a heartfelt caption about her character as well as the cast and crew of the film.

“I take with me a piece of you.. leaving a bit of my soul with you. My darling Neelofar, I shall miss you, oh so much,” she wrote.

“Here is a shout out to all those who worked on this film. Each and every one of them put their heart and soul in it. Can’t wait for all of you to see our hard work and love on your screens soon. Ameen,” she added.



Mahira and Fawad’s on-screen chemistry in Humsafar had been a hit, after which the two were cast alongside each other in Bilal Lashari’s Maula Jutt. Neelofar will be the actors’ third on-screen pairing.