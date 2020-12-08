Kriti Sanon contracts COVID-19 after Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh

Kriti Sanon too contracted the disease amid her filming in Chandigarh with Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood superstar Kriti Sanon has joined the list of celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19.

After Varun Dhawan and Neetu Singh, Sanon too contracted the disease amid her filming in Chandigarh with Rajkummar Rao.

While the actor did not disclose her diagnosis publicly, a source close to her told Filmfare that the Luka Chuppi star had tested positive.

Yesterday, she had also announced how she is heading back home after her filming schedule wrapped up.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh and their director Raj Mehta also tested positive while the filming process for Jug Jugg Jeeyo was going on.