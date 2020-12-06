close
Sun Dec 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 6, 2020

Iqra Aziz's recent snap proves she is a style queen

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 06, 2020

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz is a diva and  there is no denying that. 

She is always serving looks and shows her fans that she can rock anything and everything.

In her most recent post on Instagram, she treated fans with a stylish picture which featured her rocking a yellow-green sweater with dazzling star-shaped earrings.

Even fans were taken away with her looks as she was lavished with praise.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz