Momal Sheikh shares loved-up photos with husband

Pakistani actress Momal Sheikh seems to just as in love with her husband as ever as she marked her 10th wedding anniversary with him.

In the post she shared some loved-up photos from the celebrations as she could be seen giving a peck to her husband in a few of them.

"Once upon a time I became yours & you became mine And we’ll stay together through both the tears & the laughter.... Because that’s what they call happily ever after.. happy 10th anniversary hubby @nader.nawaz I love you forever and ever and ever thank you for always giving me the best surprises my dear husband and you all say MashAllah ," the caption read.

Even fans gushed over the cute couple as they extended their well wishes and lauded them.

Take a look:







