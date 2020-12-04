close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 4, 2020

Jennifer Lopez crowned Billboard's 'Women in Music Icon' of 2020

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 04, 2020
Jennifer Lopez on cloud nine after receiving Billboard's 'Women in Music Icon' Award  

Jennifer Lopez has been bestowed with the Billboard's  'Women in Music Icon' Award of 2020.

Expressing her thoughts on the massive achievement, JLo took to Instagram to reveal she is beyond happy. 

"THANK YOU!!!! The @Billboard Women In Music ICON Award!! Wow!! I am truly grateful and deeply touched," the Latino singer said via her post. 

"This honor is particularly special because it feels full circle. If my music has created a beautiful memory for someone, then there is no greater reward," Lopez added.

Prior to this, JLo was also crowned 'People's Icon' at the  People's Choice Awards 2020.

Latest News

More From Entertainment