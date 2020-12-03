close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Find out how Janhvi Kapoor is handling the Covid-19 pandemic

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020

There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has drastically affected everyone.

It seems like B-Town diva Janhvi Kapoor has been "trying to keep it together" as suggested by her most recent post on Instagram.

In the post, the stunner can be seen rocking an all-black outfit as she struck a pose.

An another picture, the star make a funny face as she shared a caption saying "Trying to keep it together this year like".

Take a look:



