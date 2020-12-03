Yasir Hussain shares funny BTS photo with Anwer Maqsood in Gandhi's get-up

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain recently shared a throwback photo with famous scriptwriter and TV personality, Anwer Maqsood in a funny Mahatma Gandhi get-up.
The picture in question features Hussian dressed up in white rags, leaning against Mr Anwer Maqsood, who looks behind his shoulder with a scoffing gaze.
The picture looks like a BTS moment from the revived version of the famous show "Loose Talk".