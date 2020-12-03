close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Yasir Hussain shares funny BTS photo with Anwer Maqsood in Gandhi's get-up

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020
Yasir Hussain shares funny BTS photo with Anwer Maqsood in Gandhi's get-up

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain recently shared a throwback photo with famous scriptwriter and TV personality, Anwer Maqsood in a funny Mahatma Gandhi get-up.

The picture in question features Hussian dressed up in white rags, leaning against Mr Anwer Maqsood, who looks behind his shoulder with a scoffing  gaze. 

The picture looks like a BTS moment from the revived version of the famous show "Loose Talk".

Check it out below: 



