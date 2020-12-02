close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
December 2, 2020

Alia Bhatt reveals she has faced 'lot of hate'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 02, 2020

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was called out for nepotism,  has revealed  that she faced lot of hate on social media in last few months.

The actress, who  slowly made a comeback on social media, stated   that  despite the online hate and trolling, her biggest takeaway was love. 

She, during an interview, said: "In these eight months, I have had two big takeaways - the love that one should have for people in their lives - family and loved ones. When you are most vulnerable, the people you turn back to are your family and loved ones."

 She recently resumed shooting for her projects . The actress  also admitted the last few months were not easy for her, adding that   she has changed her working style a bit.

Alia Bhatt went on to say: 'I have realised we have to be kind to each other and to our planet. I’ve seen a lot of hate, and a little kindness can take you a long way.'

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz