Alia Bhatt reveals she has faced 'lot of hate'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was called out for nepotism, has revealed that she faced lot of hate on social media in last few months.
The actress, who slowly made a comeback on social media, stated that despite the online hate and trolling, her biggest takeaway was love.
She, during an interview, said: "In these eight months, I have had two big takeaways - the love that one should have for people in their lives - family and loved ones. When you are most vulnerable, the people you turn back to are your family and loved ones."
She recently resumed shooting for her projects . The actress also admitted the last few months were not easy for her, adding that she has changed her working style a bit.
Alia Bhatt went on to say: 'I have realised we have to be kind to each other and to our planet. I’ve seen a lot of hate, and a little kindness can take you a long way.'