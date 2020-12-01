Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar to have Christmas wedding

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Former Big Boss contestant Gauhar Khan will be having a Christmas wedding when she will be marrying her love Zaid Darbar .
In a post on Instagram, the diva shared loved-up photos of herself and her man as she announced the date of her wedding in the caption.
Considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Gauhar said that the wedding festivities will be carried out within the family in an intimate ceremony.
"The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, & our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever," the note read.
"Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate & pray for every heart to find it's reason to beat." it added.
Gauhar and Zaid met through a Tik Tok collaboration video. Following the meeting, the two became close and their relationship blossomed to something more as the couple announced their engagement early in November.
Take a look: