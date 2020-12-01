Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar to have Christmas wedding

Former Big Boss contestant Gauhar Khan will be having a Christmas wedding when she will be marrying her love Zaid Darbar .

In a post on Instagram, the diva shared loved-up photos of herself and her man as she announced the date of her wedding in the caption.

Considering the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Gauhar said that the wedding festivities will be carried out within the family in an intimate ceremony.

"The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, & our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever," the note read.

"Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate & pray for every heart to find it's reason to beat." it added.

Gauhar and Zaid met through a Tik Tok collaboration video. Following the meeting, the two became close and their relationship blossomed to something more as the couple announced their engagement early in November.

