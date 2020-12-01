Sana Khan’s video reciting ‘Ayatul Kursi’ with husband Mufti Anas Sayied goes viral

Bollywood actress and Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan, who recently tied the knot to Mufti Anas Sayied, shared a post wherein the newly-married couple can be seen reciting ‘Ayatul Kursi’ and the video has gone viral on social media platforms.



Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan recently announced to quit the showbiz and got married to Mufti Anas on November 22, 2020 in a private ceremony.

Since their wedding, Sana had been sharing photos and video with husband.

Recently, she posted a video wherein the couple can be seen reciting the versus from the Holy Quran.

She wrote in the caption, “Ayatul kursi “The Throne”.

“Protects you from evil eyes make sure u recite it after every namaz n before leaving home. Always recite this surah with ur spouse before they leave home for work.”



The video has gone viral on social media platforms.