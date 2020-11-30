Mehwish Hayat blasts trolls spreading rumours about her marriage

Mehwish Hayat blasts at trolls, clarifies her statement on marriage

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat clapped back at all the social media trolls and clarified her statement from a throwback interview regarding her marriage and her ideal life partner.



Taking to Twitter, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient said, “Who I choose to marry is my personal decision & ppl will know when it happens! Take a chill pill guys & stop matchmaking!”

The Load Wedding actress further clarified, “Let’s not take a throwaway line in a 2-year-old interview out of context & make unnecessarily juicy headlines. Aur b gham hain zamane mein Shadi k siwaa! LOL”.

Mehwish also shared the same statement in her Instagram Story and wrote, “I hope the message is LOUD and CLEAR.”

She went on to say, “Enough Already.”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed.