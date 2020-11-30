Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan become a laughing stock for ‘overacting’ in ‘Coolie No 1’

Not everyone is elated after watching Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's trailer

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have taken over headlines following the release of their film Coolie No 1’s trailer.

However, not everyone is elated after taking a quick glance at the David Dhawan-directorial.

Soon after its release, many fans were quite disappointed with the pair and started calling them out for their ‘overacting.’

The film will be ready for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

