Sat Nov 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 29, 2020

Gigi Hadid looks so much in love with newborn daughter in latest snap

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 29, 2020
Gigi Hadid's new snap with baby girl has taken the world by storm

Gigi Hadid has continued the endearing streak of making adorable appearances with her baby girl.

On Saturday the supermodel's mother, Yolanda Hadid, took to Instagam to share a snap of Gigi cuddling her little one at the family's Thanksgiving gathering. 

While her baby wore a white onesie, Gigi donned a brown dress, square-toed boots and gold chain earrings. 

The mother-daughter picture has taken the world by storm.

Yolanda also shared a picture with Gigi's boyfriend, Zayn Malik's mother, Trisha Malik.

Earlier, Gigi had given her fans a glimpse at her first-ever Thanksgiving as a new mother.

