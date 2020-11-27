close
Fri Nov 27, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 27, 2020

Sara Ali Khan treats fans to 'Coolie No.1' film promo

Bollywood

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 27, 2020

Sara Ali Khan never fails to excite her fans and always has something up her sleeve to keep them going. 

In her most recent post on Instagram, the B-Town diva shared a promo video for her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 alongside her co-star Varun Dhawan.

The starlet urged her fans to set a reminder ahead of the premier release of the movie.

She could be seen sporting a colorful outfit as she playfully teased Varun in the video.

"To make you all have fun. Aaraha hai Coolie No. ONE, Full on entertainment, deal done, Dekhiye #CoolieNo1OnPrime ka live trailer premiere, tomorrow, 12 PM on @primevideoin 's YouTube and Facebook page. Click on the link in bio to set a reminder," the caption read.



