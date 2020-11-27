Katrina Kaif’s unseen photos from her struggling days in Bollywood

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is among the most stunning and highest-paid actresses in B-town today, but a very few of her fans knew about her struggling days.

Earlier this year during an interview with Indian media, the Sooryavanshi actress had revealed her struggle at the early stage of her career in Bollywood.

Katrina had described her struggle in the interview saying there were three-and-a-half years where she worked every single day, sometimes for 16 hours straight.

“I took taxis and visited advertising agencies to personally hand over my portfolio”, she had told the interviewer.

The actress went on to say “I regularly auditioned at studios where I held up a banner with my phone number scrawled on it. Soon, I started getting work, one thing led to another, and I made a natural progression into films."

Katrina Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Boom in 2003 and the actress is stilling ruling the Indian film industry.

Some unseen photos of Katrina Kaif from her struggling days are making rounds on the internet and have won the hearts of diva’s fans.

Katrina Kaif’s unseen photos from early stage of her career in Bollywood



















