Virat Kohli details emotions after taking paternity leave for pregnant Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli opted to cut India's Test tour of Australia short to be with his wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli is paving the way for all fathers-to-be to take equal responsibility as their better-half, after he decided to take paternity leave for Anushka Sharma.

The cricket stalwart recently opted to cut India's Test tour of Australia short to be with his wife at this time of her life.

In a statement issued by Kohli, it was revealed that he will be flying back to provide comfort to Anushka, who is in her third semester.

The Indian skipper also said how he informed the selectors about wanting to go back home and be with his wife Anushka for the birth of their first child.



He deemed the feeling a beautiful moment and said that he truly wants to experience the same.



Anushka and Virat's first child is due to arrive in January 2021.