Thu Nov 26, 2020
November 26, 2020

Katrina Kaif looks breathtakingly beautiful in the colour of love: Watch

Thu, Nov 26, 2020

Acclaimed actress Katrina Kaif, who's known for her charming smile and staler performance, has showcased all her beauty during a styling session. 

The Bollywood superstar  is every inch the woman of style in a new video she shared on her Instagram. She was spotted lending  her grace for a project.

The actress is first seen during the shoot sporting a red outfit.   She is a sight to behold in party-makeup look.

Katrina shared the video and photos of herself wearing smashing attire. The  glowing actress can be seen posing for the pictures in a studio. 

Her  followers on Instagram lavished the posts with a lot of love. 'Beautiful', 'gorgeous' and 'stunning', these remarks are a common sight in the Actress's comments section'

Katrina Kaif is currently in Maldives for a shoot but she did not reveal much about the project she is working on. 

