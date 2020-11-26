Katrina Kaif looks breathtakingly beautiful in the colour of love: Watch

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Acclaimed actress Katrina Kaif, who's known for her charming smile and staler performance, has showcased all her beauty during a styling session.
The Bollywood superstar is every inch the woman of style in a new video she shared on her Instagram. She was spotted lending her grace for a project.
The actress is first seen during the shoot sporting a red outfit. She is a sight to behold in party-makeup look.
Katrina shared the video and photos of herself wearing smashing attire. The glowing actress can be seen posing for the pictures in a studio.
Her followers on Instagram lavished the posts with a lot of love. 'Beautiful', 'gorgeous' and 'stunning', these remarks are a common sight in the Actress's comments section'
Katrina Kaif is currently in Maldives for a shoot but she did not reveal much about the project she is working on.