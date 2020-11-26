Katrina Kaif looks breathtakingly beautiful in the colour of love: Watch

Acclaimed actress Katrina Kaif, who's known for her charming smile and staler performance, has showcased all her beauty during a styling session.



The Bollywood superstar is every inch the woman of style in a new video she shared on her Instagram. She was spotted lending her grace for a project.



The actress is first seen during the shoot sporting a red outfit. She is a sight to behold in party-makeup look.

Katrina shared the video and photos of herself wearing smashing attire. The glowing actress can be seen posing for the pictures in a studio.

Her followers on Instagram lavished the posts with a lot of love. 'Beautiful', 'gorgeous' and 'stunning', these remarks are a common sight in the Actress's comments section'



Katrina Kaif is currently in Maldives for a shoot but she did not reveal much about the project she is working on.