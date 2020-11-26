Alia Bhatt announces her own 'vocal for local' clothing label

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While B-Town star Alia Bhatt is famed for her acting skills she is also a business woman.
Taking to Instagram, the stunner revealed her new clothing label Edamama.
In a lengthy caption, the stunner detailed that the brand has a "vocal for local" ethos and is essentially looking to create sustainable children's clothing.
