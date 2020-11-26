close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
November 26, 2020

Alia Bhatt announces her own 'vocal for local' clothing label

While B-Town star Alia Bhatt is famed for her acting skills she is also a business woman. 

Taking to Instagram, the stunner revealed her new clothing label Edamama.

In a lengthy caption, the stunner detailed that the brand has a "vocal for local" ethos and is essentially looking to create sustainable children's clothing.

Take a look: 



