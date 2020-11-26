close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 26, 2020

There truly is no one like you: Kareena Kapoor wishes Natasha Poonawalla

Bollywood

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 26, 2020

B-Town diva Karneea Kapoor Khan undoubtedly has a large social circle.

She is often spotted hitting the gym and attending star-studded parties with them.

In her most recent post on Instagram, the stunner wished her close friend Natasha Poonawalla a happy birthday.

"Shine on you crazy diamond... love you lots. Happy birthday Nat Poo... cause hey, there truly is no one like you," the caption read.

Take a look: 



