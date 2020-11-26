There truly is no one like you: Kareena Kapoor wishes Natasha Poonawalla

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town diva Karneea Kapoor Khan undoubtedly has a large social circle.
She is often spotted hitting the gym and attending star-studded parties with them.
In her most recent post on Instagram, the stunner wished her close friend Natasha Poonawalla a happy birthday.
"Shine on you crazy diamond... love you lots. Happy birthday Nat Poo... cause hey, there truly is no one like you," the caption read.
Take a look: