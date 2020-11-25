Kiara Advani treats fans to song teaser of upcoming movie

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
B-Town diva Kiara Advani gave fans a treat when she shared a teaser of a song from her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani.
In a video post on Instagram, the diva sizzled in an all-red outfit as the groovy music played.
From the fans' comments, the bop was well-received as many praised the actress as well as the music.
The song is scheduled to release on 27 November.
Until then, check out the teaser: