Wed Nov 25, 2020
November 25, 2020

Kiara Advani treats fans to song teaser of upcoming movie

Wed, Nov 25, 2020

B-Town diva Kiara Advani gave fans a treat when she shared a teaser of a song from her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani.

In a video post on Instagram, the diva sizzled in an all-red outfit as the groovy music played.

From the fans' comments, the bop was well-received as many praised the actress as well as the music.

The song is scheduled to release on 27 November.

Until then, check out the teaser: 



