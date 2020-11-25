Coronavirus: Karachi University suspends exams scheduled from Nov 26

The silver jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. Photo: File

The Karachi University has postponed all exams that were scheduled to take place from November 26, a statement from the institute said on Wednesday.



The development comes after the government had announced the closure of educational institutions across the country.

"The University of Karachi has postponed the examinations scheduled from November 26, 2020, till further orders, the KU Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain [said]," the statement said.



Similarly, the Sindh government, earlier in the day, had suspended physical classes in the educational institutions across the province, in pursuance of the National Command and Operations Centre's directives.

The suspension will remain in effect from November 26 to January 10, 2021, a notification said.