They need peace to fulfill their dreams: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

While Pakistani actress Mahira Khan dazzles on the big screen, she also has a heart of gold as she, recently, raised her voice for the rights of displaced Afghan refugees.

In a post on Instagram, the stunner shared multiple pictures of her goodwill drive to what seems to be a shanty area.

She expressed the importance of displaced Afghans having their basic rights .

"The dreams of displaced Afghans are no different than anyone else’s dreams.

To have a home

To send their children to school

To provide for their families.

They need peace to fulfill their dreams.

I truly believe education is the key to success for every society. The GlobalGoals set a target of quality education for ALL. Refugees included

At the #Afghanistan2020, discussions on the quality of education will help secure the future of refugee children," the caption read.







