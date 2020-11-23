close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 23, 2020

They need peace to fulfill their dreams: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 23, 2020

While Pakistani actress Mahira Khan dazzles on the big screen, she also has a heart of gold as she, recently,  raised her voice for the rights of displaced Afghan refugees.

In a post on Instagram, the stunner shared multiple pictures of her goodwill drive to what seems to be a shanty area.

She expressed the importance of displaced Afghans having their basic rights .

"The dreams of displaced Afghans are no different than anyone else’s dreams.

To have a home

To send their children to school

To provide for their families.

They need peace to fulfill their dreams.

I truly believe education is the key to success for every society. The GlobalGoals set a target of quality education for ALL. Refugees included

At the #Afghanistan2020, discussions on the quality of education will help secure the future of refugee children," the caption read. 



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz