They need peace to fulfill their dreams: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

While Pakistani actress Mahira Khan dazzles on the big screen, she also has a heart of gold as she, recently, raised her voice for the rights of displaced Afghan refugees.
In a post on Instagram, the stunner shared multiple pictures of her goodwill drive to what seems to be a shanty area.
She expressed the importance of displaced Afghans having their basic rights .
"The dreams of displaced Afghans are no different than anyone else’s dreams.
To have a home
To send their children to school
To provide for their families.
They need peace to fulfill their dreams.
I truly believe education is the key to success for every society. The GlobalGoals set a target of quality education for ALL. Refugees included
At the #Afghanistan2020, discussions on the quality of education will help secure the future of refugee children," the caption read.