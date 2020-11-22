Lukas Gage slams director for disrespecting his apartment in Zoom audition: ‘It’s unmuted’

Euphoria star Lukas Gage recently put a mortified director out on blast after he insulted the size of his apartment during a Zoom audition.



An Instagram page posted the explosive exchange over on Instagram and the star began trending on social media soon after.

In the clip the director can be heard saying, "These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like, I'm looking at his background and he's got his TV and, you know—"

But no sooner than that can Lucas can be heard, reminding the director, "You're not muted. I know it’s a shitty apartment. Give me this job so I can get a better one....Listen, I'm living in a four by four box. It's fine."

Check out the video below:



