Sun Nov 22, 2020
November 22, 2020

Maya Ali looks stunning in ethnic photoshoot

Sun, Nov 22, 2020

Pakistani actress Maya Ali won fans' hearts with pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, the stunner looks elegant in tones of gold and pink as she donned an ethnic attire.

The gorgeous actress shared a poetic verse with the photo, adding to the dreamy look.

Fans were blown away by Maya's beauty as compliments flooded in the comment section of the post.

Take a look:




