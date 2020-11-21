Kapil Dev was not too happy about Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ getting made

Kapil Dev spoke about Ranveer Singh portraying him on silver screens

B-Town heartthrob Ranveer Singh will be portraying former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in the upcoming film, 83.

And while the film is a tribute to the cricket legend and to the Indian cricket team’s World Cup win in 1983, Dev wasn’t too happy about the film being made initially.

During an interview with IANS, Dev spoke about Singh portraying him on silver screens, saying: "I was a little scared. I thought he is an actor. You are copying somebody of sports and athleticism. Does he have that much?”

“But, when I spent time with him, I was amazed how much time he spent. Last summer in June and July, he spent around eight hours on the cricket ground and I used to get scared,” he went on to say.

“I would say he is not 20 years old, he should not get injured. I was worried about that. I think that's where the artiste and the actor comes out. They know what to do and how to do it,” he continued.