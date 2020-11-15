close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
November 15, 2020

Ananya Pandey stuns in all-pink ensemble for Diwali

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey celebrated Diwali to the fullest as she gave fans a look at her gorgeous outfit.

In a post on Instagram, the diva was wearing a dazzling, pink two piece as she flaunted her beauty.

Fans were equally awe-struck by her s compliments flooded in, lauding her attire.

Take a look:



