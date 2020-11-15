Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma dazzles in white on Diwali

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star and mom-to-be Anushka Sharma dolled up for her Diwali celebrations and did not let the Covid-19 pandemic spoil her plans.
The starlet, who is expecting her first child with cricket star Virat Kohli, took to Instagram to share her celebrations as she sported an all-white ethnic attire "to sit a home and eat".
"Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat . And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali," the caption read.