Sun Nov 15, 2020
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
November 15, 2020

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma dazzles in white on Diwali

Bollywood star and mom-to-be Anushka Sharma dolled up for her Diwali celebrations and did not let the Covid-19 pandemic spoil her plans.

The starlet, who is expecting her first child with cricket star Virat Kohli, took to Instagram to share her celebrations as she sported an all-white ethnic attire "to sit a home and eat".

"Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat . And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali," the caption read.



