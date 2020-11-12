Saba Qamar joins Bilal Ashraf for a majestic candle light dinner: Photos inside

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Superstars Bilal Ashraf and Saba Qamar sent fans in a tizzy after they got together to spend some time together in Karachi.
The Baaghi star, 36, turned to her Instagram with a special treat for her fans as she shared photos from her dinner date with the Janaan hero during her trip to the city.
Enjoying an intimate and cozy candle-light dinner on a cool Karachi night, Qamar dropped several selfies of her striking a pose with Ashraf as they twinned in black.
Alongside the photos, Qamar wrote: “Thanks for an amazing dinner,” with a pink heart emoji.
Sharing the photos on his Instagram, Ashraf responded, saying: “You’re welcome :) Karachi waylay achay hosts hain [Karachiites are good hosts],” along with a wink emoji.