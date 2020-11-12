Saba Qamar joins Bilal Ashraf for a majestic candle light dinner: Photos inside

Saba Qamar dropped several selfies of her striking a pose with Bilal Ashraf as they twinned in black

Superstars Bilal Ashraf and Saba Qamar sent fans in a tizzy after they got together to spend some time together in Karachi.

The Baaghi star, 36, turned to her Instagram with a special treat for her fans as she shared photos from her dinner date with the Janaan hero during her trip to the city.

Enjoying an intimate and cozy candle-light dinner on a cool Karachi night, Qamar dropped several selfies of her striking a pose with Ashraf as they twinned in black.

Alongside the photos, Qamar wrote: “Thanks for an amazing dinner,” with a pink heart emoji.





Sharing the photos on his Instagram, Ashraf responded, saying: “You’re welcome :) Karachi waylay achay hosts hain [Karachiites are good hosts],” along with a wink emoji.





