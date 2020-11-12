Leonardo DiCaprio in awe of co-star Amitabh Bachchan's acting in 'The Great Gatsby'

Amitabh Bachchan's sheer talent left Leonardo DiCaprio stunned who couldn't help but sing praises of him

Leonardo DiCaprio shared the screen with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan in famed film The Great Gatsby.

Bachchan's sheer talent and acting prowess left Leo stunned who couldn't help but sing praises of the Indian superstar.

Talking about his experience of working with Bachchan, Leo told NDTV, "He couldn’t be a more gentle, wonderful individual to work with. And astoundingly talented.

"To come and play Meyer Wolfsheim in this movie and embody that roughness and a mystery, everything that comes out of his mouth is filled with so much more and so much presence.

"And then you see the camera cut and he’s the perfect gentleman, just a joy to be around and a wonderful collaborator. He’s a magnificent actor and I was honoured to work with him," he added.

Reciprocating the heartwarming gesture, Big B who loves to write and often articulates his thoughts on his blog, wrote, "The Great Gatsby’ premiere at Cannes .. and with the star Leonardo di Caprio at the red carpet and then on stage .. me giving introduction speech in Hindi .. 100 years of Indian Cinema .. he a most humble and down to earth co star .. caring and considerate through out the making of the film .."