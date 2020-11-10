Diogo Rabelo, 33, who married yo himself (L) and ace actor Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf (R). Photo Courtesy: Instant Lollywood/Instagram

After the reports of a man marrying himself in Brazil took the internet by storm, Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf has also reacted to the matter hilariously.

The actor re-shared the news on his Instagram account where his famous dialogue from his recent play "Ranjahaa Ranjhaa Kardi" was mentioned in the caption: "Mein hoon aur mere sath bhi mein hoon".

The dialogue delivered by the character 'Bhola' – which was essayed by Imran Ashraf in the play – has its separate fan following in Pakistan.



Following Ashraf's post on the photo-sharing application, users were found praising the relatability of the dialogue to the situation of the Brazilian man who walked the aisle all by himself after his fiancé backed out at the very last minute.

Diogo Rabelo, 33, got engaged to his fiancé Vitor Bueno last year in November.

The duo was supposed to get married last month, but after a heated argument, Vitor decided to leave Diogo in July 2020. Instead of canceling the wedding, Diogo decided to marry himself and celebrated the big day in a lavish ceremony, Times Now reported.

The groom hosted a lavish wedding party at a luxury resort on October 17 which was attended by about 40 of his close relatives.