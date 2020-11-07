Abhishek Bachchan claims he never cashed in on father Amitabh’s name

Abhishek refuted all claims of him milking the status of his megastar dad Amitabh Bachchan

Many people hailing from a film family background in Bollywood have been living with the tag of nepotism on their careers.

Abhishek Bachchan is one of them as his father Amitabh is one of the biggest stars in the industry. However, the actor refuted all claims of him milking the status of his megastar dad and asserted that he has never picked up the phone to bring opportunities for his son.

During an interview with IANS, Abhishek said: "The fact is he has never picked up the phone on anyone. He has never made a film for me. On the contrary, I have produced a film for him, called Paa.”

Earlier, he had set a troll in their place after it was pointed out that his Bol Bachchan costar Prachi Desai had less followers than him.

"I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself,” he had tweeted.