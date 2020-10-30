Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan first met in 2001: blast from the past

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan and her step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan had first met at the trial of the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham in 2001.



Last year, the Good Newwz actress, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan disclosed on Koffee With Karan, saying “Sara Ali Khan was a huge fan of me and wanted to meet me. She came dressed in ‘You Are My Sonia’ ensemble with her mom Amrita Singh at the trial of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.”

Also on several occasions, the Simmba actress has disclosed that she had always been a huge fan of her step-mother Kareena and loved her character from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had tied the knot while Sara Ali Khan was 17 in 2012.

Sara and Saif also appeared on Koffee With Karan where the Kedarnath actress revealed that she wanted to call Kareena Kapoor ‘aunty’ but Saif Ali Khan begged her not to.

Sara Ali Khan, who is now 25, said initially she wondered how should she address Kareena, and even considered calling her ‘aunty’.

She was then asked in a lighthearted manner whether her father had made her refer to Kareena as ‘choti maa.’

“I think Kareena would have a nervous breakdown if I was to call her ‘chhoti maa’. She would be like, ‘What?! No!’” she said.

“I used to be like, ‘What should I call her? Kareena? Aunty?’ And my father was like, ‘You don’t want to call her aunty!’” she recalled.