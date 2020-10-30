Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski were never together?

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski have reportedly parted ways after tow months of romance as they were not made for each other.



After enjoying some moments together, the showbiz stars reportedly broke up. A media outlet, citing a source, reported that the relationship between them was nothing but a 'casual fling'.

The outlet called their courtship a 'fling' and not a full-fledged relationship after rumours that the couple returned to their old nests.

'Brad hasn’t seen Nicole since August. It was never a relationship,' a source told People magazine.

The actor and his model girlfriend were first shared the smile in August as they were spotted enjoying a romantic trip to France together.

It added: 'They saw each other a few times and that’s it. You can’t call it a split, because they were never together in the first place. It was a casual fling and that’s it.'



The German model seemed to hint at her crumbling relationship with the 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star in a recent cryptic Instagram post as she wrote: "Hang in there just for a little bit longer..."



Previously, the model posted a photo on her social media with the caption: 'Happy people don’t hate.' as she was responding to a question about Brad Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie.

A user reacted to the 27-year-old model' spost and asked, 'if so, then why you and Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl.' The German beauty took some time to respond by saying: 'not hating anyone.'

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is said to be in an open marriage with German restaurateur Roland Mary; who is a good acquaintance of Brad, for the past eight years. The couple also has a seven-year-old son named Emil.

