Kangana Ranaut recalls being left ‘starry-eyed’ after meeting Priyanka Chopra

Kangana Ranaut spoke about Priyanka Chopra and how she was a fan of the star since she was young

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is no stranger to controversies as she doesn’t shy away from calling a spade a spade.

And while the Queen star has sparked feuds with a number of B-Town A-listers, there is one person who is still in the good books of this fierce and outspoken diva; and that is none other than Priyanka Chopra.

During an interview with ETimes, Kangana spoke about Priyanka and how she was a fan of the star since she was young.

“Priyanka is fabulous. She is somebody who back then also when I was 19 and she was such a big star. I was so starry-eyed because when I was in school, that time I have been watching her films and here I was in my initial years,” said Kangana.

“She was so cool. She didn’t treat me like a kid or a junior. I felt like she is a friend, who shared food with me and asked me questions like ‘how do I look?, is this OK?, how this dress is looking?’ So I didn’t feel like she is my senior and she is such a big star. It was a nice feeling that she has that ability, it’s wonderful,” she went on to say.