Shah Rukh Khan thought Gauri would die while giving birth to Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan recalls the time he thought he almost lost Gauri Khan

India's power couple, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood.

Looking back at the love the King of Bollywood has for his wife, an old interview was unearthed where the Zero star can be seen recalling the time he thought he almost lost Gauri.

The actor had told Rediff in 1998 that during the birth of their first child Aryan, Gauri had become ‘delirious’ after which he started fretting.

“I’ve lost my parents in hospitals -- so I don’t like being in hospitals. And Gauri is quite fragile -- and I’ve never seen her fall really sick, or seen her unwell. When I saw her in the hospital, they had put in tubes and stuff,” he said.

“And she was becoming delirious and she was really cold. I went with her to the operation theatre for her Caesarean... And (takes a deep breath) I thought she’d die. Didn’t even think about the kid at that point in time. It wasn’t important to me,” he added.

“She was shivering so much and I know logically that you don’t die while giving birth to babies... But still... (Lost in thought)... I just got a little scared,” he added.