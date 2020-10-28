Karan Johar lands in trouble for dumping waste in Goa

Kangana showed how Karan Johar's production company had dumped waste in a village in Goa

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has pointed her guns at Karan Johar once again by bringing to light Dharma Production’s latest move.

Turning to her social media, the Queen actor showed how the production company had dumped waste in a village in Goa during a shoot, making it a serious threat for the environment.

The actor retweeted a video of the waste dump, and added the caption: “Movie industry is not a virus just for the moral fibre n culture of this nation but it has become very destructive and harmful for the environment also, @PrakashJavdekarji @moefcc see this disgusting,filthy,irresponsible behaviour by so called big production houses, pls help.”

“Their insensitive and inconsiderate attitude is absolutely appalling,film units need strict rules about women safety, modern ecological resolves, good medical facilities and food quality check for workers, we need government to assign a proper department to inspect these aspects,” added Kangana.

