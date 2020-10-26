Pregnant Anushka Sharma looks radiant as she cheers for hubby Virat Kohli during IPL match

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma looked radiant in red outfit as she cheers for Virat Kohli during the IPL match.



The mother-to-be Anushka was spotted cheering for husband Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match.

The Zero actress, who is expecting her first baby with Virat Kohli, donned a fiery red outfit paired with gold hoops and bangles while cheering for the hubby.

Virat Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Anushka regularly attends IPL matches in Dubai.

Recently, Anushka and Virat revealed that they were expecting their first baby arriving in January 2021.

Anushka wrote on Instagram, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”