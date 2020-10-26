Amitabh Bachchan celebrates as city square in Poland is named after his father

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a photo of a square named after his father in Poland and called it a moment of pride for all Indians.

The Bollywood megastar recently took to his Instagram to announce that a square in Wroclaw- Poland, has been named after his father, notable Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The actor termed it as an immense pride not only for the family but for the whole of India.

He wrote: “The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family, for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India. Jai Hindi.”

Many actors from the fraternity congratulated BigB with heart emoticons, including actor Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty, and Shamita Shetty.



Fans from around the world also reacted to the news. One of them said: “sir aap aur aapke father jaisa star poore yug me nahi ho sakta (there can’t be stars like you and your father in an entire age)”.

Amitabh first announced this news in December, sharing a thread of pictures from the church in Poland that decided to honor his father. He said: “At one of the oldest Churches in Europe, in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love... Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour.”